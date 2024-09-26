Playing weather god?

The government has said the mission will be implemented in two phases. The first phase, which runs until March 2026, will focus on expanding the observation network. The second phase will focus on adding satellites and aircraft to further enhance observational capabilities. Over a five-year period, efforts will be made to understand the climate phenomena well enough to enable the meteorological and scientific establishment to find tools and methods to manage them. This is no easy task because climate is complex and the country has a diversity of climates across its geography. It is a moot question whether a full understanding of climate and weather is possible as they are very complex and shifting phenomena. Another question is whether such understanding can help to control climate and if such control and manipulation are desirable and without adverse consequences. Geo-engineering and climate control attempts in other countries have had mixed results. India has not in any case reached a stage where such questions need to be asked. It is an ambitious task which needs to be undertaken, but with due scepticism, not gung-ho techno-optimism.