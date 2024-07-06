Polite talk, but no significant outcome

The talks between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation did not yield any breakthrough on the border issue, nor was there any expectation of one. With no high-level political dialogue since 2020, meetings on the sidelines of multilateral conferences between ministers can do little other than keep lines of communication open. Jaishankar and Wang met earlier in the year at the Munich Conference. Several other such pull-asides have taken place, at all of which the two sides have tended to talk past each other. It was the same in Astana, where the July 4 Jaishankar-Wang meeting produced two separate views on the border situation. The MEA readout said Jaishankar “highlighted the need to redouble efforts to achieve complete disengagement from the remaining areas in Eastern Ladakh and restore border peace and tranquillity in order to remove obstacles towards return of normalcy in bilateral relations”. The Chinese foreign ministry readout for Wang makes no mention of Eastern Ladakh, where the Chinese incursions in 2020 led to a military standoff. Since then, although bilateral trade has flourished to China’s advantage, political ties have remained frozen. Wang sought to cast the border dispute in more general terms, and ignored the Indian conditionality of resolving the situation in Eastern Ladakh for normalising ties.