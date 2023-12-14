Put an end to usurious moneylending

For decades, Karnataka has been facing the menace of unscrupulous money lenders who advance loans at exorbitant interest rates, often driving borrowers to extreme despair and suicide as they are unable to repay the accumulated amount. This exploitative practice is commonly called 'chakra baddi' or 'meter baddi'. But successive governments have failed to do much about it, though the issue has been raised in the legislature on several occasions over the years. The issue echoed again during the ongoing winter session at Belagavi, with the Congress member from Sira, T B Jayachandra, drawing the government’s attention to the increasing number of suicides, as borrowers are unable to withstand the harassment by lenders. Under the system, if one borrows from Rs 1,000, he is required to pay an interest of Rs 100 or more every month. On default, he would have to pay a 10% interest on Rs 1,100 from the next month. Another default means 10% on Rs 1,200, and so on. Home Minister G Parameshwara in his reply not only admitted to the prevalence of the practice but also added that another form of 'meter baddi', where a borrower had to pay interest on daily or even hourly basis, also existed. For instance, in K R Market in Bengaluru, flower vendors had to return money borrowed in the morning with 10% interest at the end of the day.