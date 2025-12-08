Putin comes calling, Modi balances act

<p class="bodytext">The excessive optics of the meetings between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi don’t diminish the significance and outcome of the summit. The optics were perhaps intended for US President Donald Trump, to make the point that Russia and India would stay the course on strategic autonomy. On his first visit to India since the war in Ukraine began, Putin said the US had not succeeded in isolating him. Modi, for his part, used the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit to highlight how the decades-old relationship of the two nations had remained unaffected by Trump’s blandishments and sanctions. The summit in New Delhi showed that the tailwinds of the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership of the two nations could further boost ties to help them navigate the emerging geopolitical challenges.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The Russian assurance of ‘uninterrupted fuel supply' flies in the face of increasing Western pressure, especially from the US, to push India to slash oil imports from the country. This shows New Delhi’s determination to walk the talk when it comes to ‘strategic autonomy’. The focus on jointly developing ‘systems of bilateral settlements through the use of national currencies’, based on an agreement arrived at during the 16th annual BRICS summit held in October 2024 at Kazan, shows a mutual commitment to improve trade ties. The roadmap for strengthening and expanding the relationship testifies to this resolve. In addition to defence, the focus on pharmaceuticals, fertilisers and shipping indicates a commitment not only to increasing the volume of trade but also to reducing India’s trade deficit with an expansion in the range of exports. The silver lining in the falling rupee is that it helps exports, especially as the two countries will be trading in their respective national currencies.</p>.Cure must not be worse than disease.<p class="bodytext">India has to balance its deepening ties with Moscow without disturbing its equations with Washington and Brussels. It has addressed Western concerns over Ukraine by reiterating its call for peace. India would need to closely monitor the enduring bonhomie in Russia-China ties and at the same time sustain the momentum of its ties with China. New Delhi and Beijing have only recently revived high-level exchanges after a gap of more than five years. The evolving ties are based on pragmatic considerations of mutual gain. While being wary of China, now being treated as an equal by the US, and the China-Russia friendship, India will have to walk a tightrope among the three big powers. By rolling out the red carpet for Putin, India has shown that it is determined to maintain strong ties with Russia to protect its interests, particularly in energy.</p>