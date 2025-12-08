Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinioneditorial
Putin comes calling, Modi balances act

Putin comes calling, Modi balances act

India drives home the point that its ties with Russia are unaffected by Trump’s moves
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 07 December 2025, 19:57 IST
Last Updated : 07 December 2025, 19:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Narendra ModiOpinioneditorialCommentPutin

Follow us on :

Follow Us