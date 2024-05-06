Rahul in Rae Bareli: Advance or retreat?

There are also other ways of looking at Rahul Gandhi’s decision. It may be seen as running away from Amethi. The BJP has gone to town with it. Should Rahul Gandhi be commended for being a realist or criticised for avoiding a contest? The judgement will probably depend on a person’s politics. There are other questions too. Why were the decisions on both Rae Bareli and Amethi kept till the last day? The suspense would not have added value or given a tactical advantage to the party. If Rahul Gandhi had plans to contest from Rae Bareli, he should have announced it before polling day in Wayanad. He was being unfair to the voters of Wayanad by not disclosing it. This is because he will have to vacate one constituency if he wins from both.