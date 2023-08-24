Remarks Gujarat HC must ponder over

The Supreme Court made its latest comment in the context of a case which was taken to it in appeal against a Gujarat High Court order. The case pertained to a rape survivor’s petition seeking permission for medical termination of her pregnancy. The High Court put off a decision on it for a week though the pregnancy was in an advanced stage. The Supreme Court held a special sitting on Saturday to speed up the matter and said it would hear the case on Monday. But the High Court held a sitting even after the top court’s hearing, to check if the petitioner was willing to give the child in adoption, and suggested that the petitioner should go ahead with her pregnancy. It amounted to the High Court reviewing the relief the top court had given to the petitioner.