Restore RTI Act to its former glory

The Right to Information (RTI) Act, which completed 18 years of existence earlier this month, has an uncertain future, with the spirit behind the Act weakening and the machinery to implement it breaking down steadily over the years. According to a report on the performance of the information commissions, prepared by the independent non-government organisation Satark Nagrik Sangathan (SNS), the system is almost dysfunctional in many parts of the country. The weakening of the system has occurred in many ways. Requests under the Act for information, complaints and appeals have been rising steadily every year and are now at an all-time high. Many information commissions are not working at all as new commissioners were not appointed after the incumbents completed their term. The scope of the RTI law has shrunk, and the government has used other legislation to defeat the purpose of the RTI law. The government’s attitude to the law has become increasingly negative and restrictive at all levels.