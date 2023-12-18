Revoke suspension of Opposition MPs

Parliament is a forum for discussion and deliberation and not confrontation. Both the government and the Opposition have the responsibility to ensure that it functions well, but the responsibility rests more on the government and the ruling party. The government should give the Opposition space to express itself in parliament. It is when legitimate rights are denied that the Opposition tends to become disruptive. The government is using suspensions, expulsions and privilege moves against Opposition members more frequently than at any time in the past. Such actions also amount to depriving voters of their representation in the House. Suspension is a measure to be used in the rarest of rare cases. The current suspensions should be withdrawn and the government should welcome a debate on the security breach. It should not try to hide behind arguments that the matter concerns the Speaker and not the government, and that the Opposition’s motives are political. Parliament is also a political forum.