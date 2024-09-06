Rise in student suicides is alarming

There are reports about an increase in the number of student suicides in the country in recent years and they should cause particular concern because the health and attitudes to life of the younger segment of the population are crucial for the nation’s future.

According to these reports, incidents of student suicides have increased at a high annual rate, surpassing the population growth rate, overall suicide trends, and the rate of suicides among other sections such as farmers.

A report released recently at the IC3 Annual Conference and Expo at Delhi, based on National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, shows that student suicides have increased by 4 per cent annually while the overall suicide numbers increased by 2 per cent.

In 2022, male students constituted 53 per cent of the total student suicides, but female student suicides increased by 7 per cent over the previous year. The actual situation could be worse because the numbers are under-reported for various reasons.