Supreme Court directive on hospital rates welcome

The court’s initiative was in response to a PIL that sought regulation of fee structure for patients. The court was urged to direct the government to notify the CGHS rates as an interim measure. There is no doubt that the cost of medical treatment should be brought down. Healthcare inflation has been very high in the country and it is estimated to have risen by 9.6% in 2023 and is expected to rise by 11% this year. This is much higher than the overall inflation rate. The National Health Accounts have reported that over 47% of the total medical spending has been done from people’s pockets. Health insurance coverage is very low. The Ayushman Bharat scheme has many flaws and does not benefit even some very deserving people. The general insurance industry has recently launched the ‘Cashless Everywhere’ scheme, which entitles a policy-holder to receive treatment from any hospital in the country. But it is facing problems because hospitals do not have standardised rates for similar treatments and there is resistance to it.