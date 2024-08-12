Sisodia case: Rap on knuckles for ED, CBI 

The investigators had told the court last year that the trial would be completed in six months, but it has not started even now. As the court remarked, there was not the remotest possibility of the trial concluding in the near future as the prosecution had lined up 493 witnesses and listed over a lakh pages and 1,000 documents in the case. It also rejected the agencies’ false claim that the delay was caused by Sisodia. The court’s grounds for bail is relevant even in cases related to Elgar Parishad and the Delhi riots. Some of the questions raised by it are also relevant in deciding bail pleas and assessing the investigating agencies’ actions. By asserting that the right to speedy trial cannot be denied on the basis of severity of the crime, the court may have made it clear that the right to liberty cannot be violated even under laws like the PMLA and the UAPA, which have extremely restrictive bail provisions. The court also noted that Sisodia did not pose a flight risk and there was no possibility of his tampering with the evidence. It should also be noted that the court rejected the plea for barring him from visiting his office and the Delhi secretariat.