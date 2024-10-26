Terror strikes with a loaded message

<p>A terrorist attack in Kashmir’s Ganderbal, in which seven staff of a construction company, including six migrant workers, were gunned down this week, has sent out a message with many meanings. </p><p>It was the first such attack in many weeks in Kashmir and happened soon after the National Conference (NC) government of Omar Abdullah assumed office. </p><p>The attack was staged in the chief minister’s constituency. All the victims were working on a tunnel project on the Srinagar-Leh Highway, which has strategic importance as it provides all-weather connectivity from Srinagar to Ladakh. </p>.Possibly 2 foreign terrorists involved in Ganderbal terror attack: J&K LG. <p>The area has not seen any terrorist attack in many years. It is, perhaps, because the area has been relatively peaceful that the construction site did not have adequate security. The attack shows that peace cannot be taken for granted and no place may be safe.</p>.<p>The targeting of migrant workers may be intended to hit the economy of the Union Territory which depends on workers from North Indian states in many areas. </p><p>Another migrant worker was attacked in Pulwama in South Kashmir this week. Four persons, including two jawans and two porters, were killed in an ambush on an Army truck on Thursday. </p><p>The terrorists may also be planning to pose a threat to the tourism industry which is expected to look up in the coming winter weeks. Kashmir has seen an increase in investment activity in the recent past. The surge in violence may dampen investment sentiments. </p><p>Terrorist actions had for some time shifted to the Jammu region. The last major attack was in Reasi in Jammu, in June, in which eight pilgrims were killed. As many as 24 security forces personnel have lost their lives since May 4, and this week’s attack was the fourth on civilians.</p>.<p>The Ganderbal attack is the first major political challenge to the Omar Abdullah government, though it is the Central government which is mainly responsible for the maintenance of security in the UT. </p><p>The Reasi attack had taken place when the new Narendra Modi government was being sworn in. A strong Pakistani link has been suspected for the Ganderbal attack, and a Pak-based terror outfit – The Resistance Front (TRF) – has claimed responsibility for it. </p><p>The identities of some new outfits with Pak links operating in Kashmir have also come to light recently. It will also be noted that the attack came soon after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s recent visit to Pakistan. </p><p>It follows the familiar pattern of a provocative action taking place in Kashmir in the wake of a positive event in India-Pakistan relations. One important takeaway is that the security and intelligence set-up and the political response to militancy in the UT need to be further strengthened.</p>