Textbooks shouldn’t further party politics

References to the Aryan migration theory have been removed from the textbooks, on the argument that a DNA analysis of excavation sites has established a continuity between the Harappan people and Vedic-era communities. Hindu nationalists have always denied the theory, but their position has not been endorsed by most historians and scientists. When views diverge on a matter, the right course is to present all views and encourage students to probe them.

The new textbook presents Ayodhya developments as ‘associated with the rise of the BJP and the politics of Hindutva.’ Some references to the demolition of the Babri masjid have been removed.

The sequence of events related to the demolition has been revised, and the lesson gives importance to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement which it says has ‘transformed the direction of the discourse on secularism and democracy.’

References to the implementation of the Mandal Commission report and the 1991 economic reforms have been revised. The revisions also avoid references to the poverty of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities and matters related to caste, which the ruling dispensation does not want to highlight.