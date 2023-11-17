The West’s cop-out on climate won’t do

Recently, there was an agreement that the fund would be based at the World Bank initially for four years, but there is still no clarity on the sources of the fund or even about its size. Developing countries have felt that the proposal for the loss and damage fund, which was considered as an important achievement of COP27, has been diluted and is nowhere near implementation. The UN report underlines the inability of the world to take meaningful action to deal with climate change. Much of this inability is the result of the failure of developed countries to support the developing and poorer countries in their efforts to take action. This will be the problem at the COP28 sessions at Dubai, as it was at earlier COP gatherings.