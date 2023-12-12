Verdict on Article 370 ends prolonged row

The most important finding of the court, which became the basis for the judgement, was that Jammu and Kashmir did not enjoy any sovereignty, distinct from other states, when its accession was made to the Indian Union. Article 370, which gave special powers to the state, could not be considered a permanent feature. It was always a transient and interim provision. The court said there was no limitation to the President’s powers and actions after proclamation of President’s rule. Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D Y Chandrachud made it clear that the President’s power to scrap Article 370 subsisted even after the Constituent Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir ceased to exist in 1957. This was one major blemish that was cited as a ground to weaken the President’s decision. The court concluded that holding the President to have no such power after the dissolution of the state’s Constituent Assembly would lead to the freezing of the process of integration. That would have gone against the intent of accession itself. While holding that the bifurcation of the state into union territories was valid, the court ordered restoration of J&K’s statehood at the earliest. It also directed the Election Commission to hold elections in J&K by September 30, 2024. But it should be noted that the court has not accepted the government’s power to change the status of a state. It has said there was no need to examine the J&K Reorganisation Act because the government had promised that the UT would be returned to statehood. The judgement also gives fresh insights into other issues like the President’s powers under Article 356, which will be relevant in future. The recommendation for setting up a truth and reconciliation commission should be pursued too.