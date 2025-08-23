<p class="bodytext">If you’re on the lookout for a heartwarming watch with the emotions turned all the way up, ‘Abandoned Man’ may just be the pick for you this weekend. The Turkish film features a classic redemption story, driven by a sweet bond and the innocence of a child. </p>.<p class="bodytext">We are introduced first to Baran, the protagonist, whose integrity and courage are his most enduring traits. After years behind bars, Baran attempts to rebuild his life, encountering several unexpected obstacles. Meeting his young niece, Lidya, throws yet another wrench in his plans. However, the seemingly inherently good Baran takes on every challenge and attempts to persevere through it. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The story is made by its characters: The sweet, young Lidya, Baran’s loyal best friend, a perpetually grumpy boss with a growth arc, and even the unpleasant one, Baran’s brother. </p>.<p class="bodytext">If you’re familiar with Turkish television series, you’ll know what to expect — dramatic scenes, extreme transformations, ever-building hardships, and a sudden turnaround. The characters, while likeable, have largely worn-out backstories. </p>.Are statues the best way to honour our heroes? .<p class="bodytext">However, this is offset by Baran’s (Mert Ramazan Demi) excellent acting, which captivates the audience, pulling you into rooting for the character. His losses feel personal, and when a turnaround does come, you find yourself genuinely cheering. The soundtrack rounds this out, bringing intensity and lightness at the right moments. The videography also warrants mention, as the composition of several scenes is striking enough to catch your attention as the story unfolds.</p>.<p class="bodytext">There are also several sweet scenes of little Lidya trying to make sense of her life and the big changes that have come and gone. In one sense, the storyline sees Lidya experience the safety and simplicity of childhood that Baran never had. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Ultimately, ‘Abandoned Man’ leaves you with a heartfelt takeaway, if you’ll allow it to: Even when things feel broken beyond repair, there is always hope. While you may have to suspend parts of your critical lens to enjoy the film, it is certainly a simple, feel-good watch.</p>