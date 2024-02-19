Welcome step to help forest dwellers

There is now a glimmer of hope as the revenue and forest departments have taken up a joint survey to delineate agricultural land from forests. According to the communities, the lands under their possession were denotified way back in 1960 as they were under cultivation for a long time. However, farmers could not claim ownership over their lands as the denotification was not reflected in government records. The survey is crucial not just for local people but also for the government.

Ownership will help the community obtain loans from banks and get government amenities like schools, roads and drinking water. In one village denied drinking water supply, the inhabitants were also refused access to a nearby water source which was fenced off by the forest department. Marking of boundaries will enable the government to protect forest land from encroachment. The district, which has nearly 50% of forest cover, has for long been a haven for smugglers and poachers. It was the also the hunting ground of forest brigand Veerappan, who felled thousands of sandalwood trees and killed over a hundred elephants for their tusks. Due to the confusion over the boundaries, the district is also witnessing rampant stone quarrying in forest areas.