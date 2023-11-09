What’s dirtier – Delhi’s air or its politics?

It is that time of the year when Delhi chokes on toxic air, with pollution shooting up to dangerous levels and affecting normal lives. Schools have been closed and attempts are being made to control vehicular traffic, which accounts for about 30% of Delhi’s air pollution, through introduction of the odd-even number scheme. The Supreme Court has sought affidavits from the governments of Delhi and neighbouring states on the steps taken to reduce air pollution. The court has termed the situation in Delhi as “murder of people’s health”. Stubble-burning by farmers in Punjab and Haryana is a major factor in degrading the air in Delhi. It is claimed that stubble-burning has come down this year but that is no consolation when the air quality is still extremely bad and people suffer from the effects of pollution. The truth is that no effective strategy has been found to check it over all these years that people and governments have been aware of the problem. The Supreme Court said on Tuesday that the matter required immediate attention and monitoring.