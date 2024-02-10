Fast tracks or fancy coaches?

As of January 2024, 82 Vande Bharat trains are already in operation. I travelled on Vande Bharat’s Bangalore-Mysuru route and, on the way back, took a Shatabdi. The Shatabdi was as good as the Vande Bharat when it came to comfort. No doubt, the Vande Bharat’s acceleration due to the powering of every second coach was better; the jerks were lesser because four power units are distributed across the train; and the riding comfort was greater with fewer jerks as compared to the Shatabdi. Additionally, the Shatabdi needed to operate its brakes earlier and took longer to regain maximum speed; the higher acceleration and faster braking no doubt helped the Vande Bharat cut short travel time by 10–15 minutes.