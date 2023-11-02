Finding light in grief

A story is told about a grieving father grappling with the heartbreaking loss of his beloved daughter. In the midst of this profound grief and consumed by inconsolable mourning, one night, his life takes an extraordinary turn when he experiences a dream that will forever change his perspective on grief and love.
In this dream, the father witnesses a celestial scene—a seemingly endless line of souls, each carrying a lit candle. Among these souls, he spots his daughter, carrying her own candle, slowly making her way towards the front of the line. This line is made up of souls waiting for their moment to meet the Heavenly Father.
As she gets closer to her heavenly destination, the candle she carries begins to flicker, and ultimately, its flame extinguishes.
Strangely, with every extinguished candle, his daughter retreats to the back of the line and relights her candle, resuming her journey to meet the Heavenly Father. Perplexed and filled with concern, the father approaches his daughter and asks her a poignant question: “Why does your candle keep going out, my dear?"
In response, she lovingly explains, “Dad, every time you weep, the tears that drop, put out my candle. Please don’t weep, for I am in the presence of God, waiting to meet the Heavenly Father.”
This story serves as a reminder that while grief is a natural and necessary part of coping with loss, excessive and prolonged mourning can affect the departed soul’s journey. It encourages the father to find a way to move forward and find peace, knowing that his daughter is in a better place and her eternal happiness depends on his ability to let go of his overwhelming grief.
The story of the grieving father and his departed daughter can be universally applicable to any close and intimate relationship. It gives us the touching but universal importance of finding a balance between mourning and letting go.
Today, the Catholic Church the world over is observing ‘All Souls Day’. It is a reminder that the love and connection we share with those who have passed away remain timeless and enduring, transcending the boundaries of earthly relationships. For those of us who are still grieving, the Lord comforts us through His words in John 14:1–2. “Do not let your hearts be troubled. Believe in God; believe also in me. My father’s house has many rooms...”