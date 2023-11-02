Finding light in grief

Today, the Catholic Church the world over is observing ‘All Souls Day’. It is a reminder that the love and connection we share with those who have passed away remain timeless and enduring, transcending the boundaries of earthly relationships. For those of us who are still grieving, the Lord comforts us through His words in John 14:1–2. “Do not let your hearts be troubled. Believe in God; believe also in me. My father’s house has many rooms...”