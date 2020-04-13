Coronavirus lockdown: Attend to needs of poor, daily wagers

The extension of the 21-day nationwide lockdown for two more weeks starting April 15 is a certainty as the fight against the deadly coronavirus is at a critical stage now and has to continue. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the state chief ministers, who held a video conference on Saturday, agreed on the extension, though the details are yet to be decided and announced. Some states, including Karnataka, have already made known their decision to go in for the extension. The Prime Minister stressed the importance of both life and livelihood and indicated that the second phase of the lockdown could see certain relaxations to aid a limited resumption of economic activities. The final decision is likely to be based on the recommendations of the task forces formed by the states and the Central government’s assessment of the situation.

The gains of the lockdown need to be consolidated and further extended. The government has said that the country would have seen 8.2 lakh COVID-19 cases till April 15 if the lockdown had not been imposed. It has managed to keep it at about 9,000 till now. It also had the advantage of an early start, though it would have been in a still better position if it had acted much earlier. But the extension will bring in the desired results only if there is more extensive testing, better preparations, and facilities are put in place to isolate and quarantine persons suspected of infection and treatment of infected persons, and better protection is offered to the medical personnel on the front lines. The country should be ready to meet the more difficult situation that might emerge after the lifting of the lockdown, which has to happen sooner or later. The figures given by the government in proof of its preparedness seem to be inadequate. We should hope for the best but be prepared for the worst.

While the lockdown should be implemented effectively wherever it is essential to do so, it should also be relaxed and tailored to the needs and situations in other areas. It has not had the same effect and impact all over the country. The Prime Minister has given an indication of this by saying that the country may be divided into different areas depending on the spread and intensity of the infection. He has also said the nature and severity of the lockdown may be graded and differentiated on that basis. It is also necessary to allow the resumption of economic activity wherever possible. Most importantly, the needs of those who have been worst affected by the lockdown, like the poor, the migrant workers and the wage earners, should be attended to by governments.