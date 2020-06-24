H-1B visa: November Polls behind Donald Trump's order

US President Donald Trump’s order suspending the issuance of new work visas for foreign nationals is in line with the restrictive policy followed by him on immigration and work permits. The order covers H-1B visas for skilled workers and other types of visas for work in the US. It has come into force and will be valid till the end of the year. The entry of foreigners in the US has already been restricted from April as part of the fight against Covid-19. The blanket nature of the latest order and its timing show the special political purpose behind it in an election year. Trump will make the order a major issue in the campaign for the Presidential election in November. Protectionist, anti-immigrant and anti-foreigner sentiments and policies have been an important feature of his politics. The "America First’ slogan will get shriller now.

The Trump administration has said that the decision has been taken to help American workers who have lost their jobs, and unemployed persons looking for jobs, at a time when the economy has been disrupted by lockdowns and closures. It has also claimed that 20 million American jobs were lost between February and April in important industries, and employers were planning to offer many of these to foreign workers. But the bans and restrictions will only hurt American business and industry and delay its recovery because most of the jobs done by immigrant workers are those that American workers are unwilling or unable to do. The ban will lead to many jobs that require special skills, remain unfilled, and American companies will be disadvantaged by this. Many companies will also lose their competitiveness if they shut the door on immigrant workers and decide to recruit only American workers. Therefore, it is American companies which will have reasons to worry more than Indian companies that undertake work in the US or Indians with special skills who want to work there. Over a half of the H-1B and L1 visas are held by Indians, but the present order will not affect those visa-holders who are already in the US.

American companies have expressed their disappointment over the order with Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai openly expressing it. The idea of America is built on its rainbow character and immigrants have contributed greatly to its economic success. By allowing short-term political and electoral considerations to drive the nation’s policy Trump has done a great disservice to America. India should also convey its concern to the US administration, though that may have little impact on Trump.