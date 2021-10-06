Highhandedness visible in UP incident

The farmers’ agitation, which has gone on for 11 months, has seen major violence for the first time in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri, after the dubiously stage-managed disorder on the Republic Day and occasional clashes with the police, one of which saw the Haryana police unleashing a brutal lathi-charge on them. The farmers had steadfastly remained peaceful, as anything that could be construed as violence would have undermined their cause and given the government a reason for repression. But the agitation has been taken to a different level with the killing of at least eight people, four of them after Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son allegedly drove a car into a crowd of farmers, killing four of them. Others died when the farmers retaliated. The farmers had gathered to display their displeasure against UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, who was visiting the village of Ajay Mishra. Mishra had also issued threats to the farmers.

While the farmers and the BJP have blamed each other for the killings, a judicial enquiry has been ordered by the UP government to probe the incident. Mishra has claimed that his son was not at the spot, though a case has been filed against him. But the people who have been arrested are detained are leaders of opposition political parties, including the Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi, for trying to visit the spot. The UP government has dealt with the situation the way it knows best, by imposing prohibitory laws and preventing politicians and journalists from going there. Both politicians and journalists have the right to go there for their own reasons, and that is how a democratic society works. The agitators have also been called anti-nationals and Khalistanis, and the agitation has been dubbed as a subversive movement. It is clear that the attack on the farmers and their response cannot be equated. But the reaction has now become the main offence and what led to it is to be found out with an enquiry!

The government’s attempts to tire out the farmers, move the responsibility for a solution to the Supreme Court, and sabotage the agitation in various ways have not helped. Its talks with the farmers did not lead anywhere because of the hard positions of both sides. There is a trust deficit between the two sides, mainly created by the government’s conduct and actions, starting with the way the farm bills were passed by Parliament. A wound like this should not be allowed to fester in the body politic. It is the government’s responsibility to find a solution, and that cannot be by ignoring, defaming or vilifying the agitation. The farmers have genuine concerns and they need to be addressed.