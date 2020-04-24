In Kashmir, stop hounding journalists

Intimidation of Kashmiri journalists must stop immediately. Over the past week, serious charges have been pressed against three respected journalists for reasons that authorities have not clarified so far. While a photojournalist has been booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for alleged anti-national posts, a correspondent for a national daily faces an FIR for reporting ‘fake news’ while a well-known author and journalist has been booked for posting content that allegedly “glorifies terrorism.” Can police throw light on precisely what these journalists wrote or posted that merits such stern action? The UAPA bestows authorities with extraordinary powers. It should therefore be used sparingly and after much thought and gathering of evidence. However, this draconian legislation has been used, or rather misused, in Kashmir rather frequently. Journalists have been charged under this law for the flimsiest of reasons. Police have pointed to the “unlawful activities” of one of the three journalists. Can they clarify what these were or how they threaten India’s national security? Journalists in Kashmir have always worked under pressure, whether from militants or from security forces. Such pressure has grown in recent months with the Modi government determined to stamp out any questioning or criticism of its decisions. Scores of journalists have been arrested. Many others have been subjected to humiliation, harassment and violence. Not surprisingly, India has been ranked 142nd among 180 countries on the World Press Freedom Index this year, its lowest ranking ever.

Filing serious charges or arresting journalists under draconian laws is aimed not so much at pulling up an individual for breaching the law as it is about creating a ‘chilling effect’ on others of the journalist fraternity. It is aimed at terrorising other journalists, indeed even the rest of society, into silence. Such terror tactics by the State, especially in a country that claims to the outside world to be a vibrant democracy, is unlawful and untenable. Not only is such action an obstacle in the way of bringing normalcy to Kashmir as it is deepening mass alienation from the Indian State, but it also encourages people to look to extra-constitutional and illegal methods to air their views.

Kashmiris are living in a situation that is often likened to a pressure cooker. If grievances are not allowed to be aired via democratic and legitimate channels, the high-pressure situation could turn explosive. People would resort to undemocratic means to vent frustration. Clamping down on the press in Kashmir will result in this situation. It is in India’s long-term interest to allow the Kashmiri press to function freely.