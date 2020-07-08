India-China Conflict: In Galwan, why are we pulling back?

India and China are said to have set in motion a ‘mutual disengagement’ process. Troops on both sides have reportedly begun pulling back from Galwan Valley in Ladakh, and they are expected to do so next in the Hot Springs area, even as the Pangong Tso remains an area of concern for India. In Galwan Valley, both sides have pulled back by 1.8 km from the June 15 face-off site. The Chinese have dismantled tents and other infrastructure erected here. While the Chinese pullback and the de-escalation along the LAC are welcome, there is little reason for India to draw satisfaction from events unfolding in Ladakh. Contrary to claims that India held its ground in the talks between National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and China’s State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, it does seem that India has ceded territory to the Chinese. India’s stated position on the Galwan Valley is that this area is on the Indian side of the LAC. Then, why has India pulled back 1.8 km from the face-off site here? And why did it agree to a ‘buffer zone’, again in what is Indian territory? Over the past two months, the PLA systematically occupied territory on the Indian side of the LAC. Beijing has now made a grand show of pulling back a bit. But it has gained territory overall in the ‘mutual disengagement process’. This is classic Chinese strategy. By agreeing to this farcical pull-out, the Narendra Modi government seems unable to reverse the Chinese land-grab in Ladakh.

India has much to worry about. A Chinese official statement after the Doval-Wang talks makes no mention of any agreement on disengaging troops. Further, Beijing has not withdrawn its claim over Galwan but has reaffirmed that it “will continue to vigorously defend its territorial sovereignty…in the border areas.” The ground situation points to continuing Chinese pressure. PLA troop presence in other sectors remains high. Besides, Beijing recently raised its territorial dispute with Bhutan even as it meddles in the internal politics of Nepal and instigates anti-India moves there. These are attempts to pile up additional pressure on India.

Weeks after both sides pulled back their troops from the standoff site at Doklam in 2017, PLA troops returned and resumed building infrastructure there. Likewise, on June 6, the two sides agreed to pull back from Galwan Valley, but the PLA stayed put, culminating in the face-off a little over a week later. India must draw lessons from these experiences. It cannot lower its guard. Importantly, rather than covering up its blunders at the border, the government should ensure that India’s territory is not lost to China.