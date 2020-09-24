Karnataka: VIP mentality in full display

Politicians have always been a privileged lot and consider themselves more equal than others, but in making some outrageous demands, the legislators of Karnataka are set to take the VIP mentality to another level. One of the recommendations made by the privileges committee is that special arrangements should be made for MLAs and MLCs for darshan and accommodation at Tirupati and other temples outside Karnataka. Millions of pilgrims wait for several agonising hours for a hurried darshan at Tirupati. Their trauma will only increase if the demands of our legislators are accepted. While the legislators already receive special treatment at temples within the state, the logistics involved in taking care of their protocol demands while visiting shrines in far-flung regions of the country can easily be imagined. How such privileges will help our legislators contribute to their core job – making laws and ensuring the development of their constituencies -- is beyond one’s comprehension.

Another long-pending demand that beneficiaries of various government schemes should be identified by legislators, not officers, may hold some merit as elected representatives should have a say in the affairs of their constituency. But there have been several complaints of MLAs extending benefits to their relatives, party workers and supporters, while discriminating against the truly deserving. If subjectivity is eliminated by adhering to certain transparent criteria in deciding beneficiaries, then the question of who heads such committees, legislator or bureaucrat, becomes irrelevant. The committee has also suggested that each legislator should be allowed to recommend two students to residential schools run by the Minorities Welfare department. Considering that there are about 300 MLAs and MLCs in the state, over 600 seats will be cornered by them to be allotted among their favourites. This should not be allowed as it will go against the very concept of social justice for which these institutions are established.

On the other hand, the suggestion that legislators should be provided with two FASTAG access cards, instead of one as at present, to facilitate free movement at toll plazas is understandable. Similarly, the legislators have some valid grouses, such as that many officers do not take them into confidence while implementing schemes in their constituencies. The committee has suggested that officers be trained on protocol applicable to legislators to overcome this. While the legislature may accept recommendations that will help MLAs and MLCs effectively discharge their duties, those suggestions that are aimed at pandering to their egos should be rejected.