Food inflation matters

A recent report by Michael Patra, Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and his co-authors, published by RBI, sheds light on the gravity of this issue. Between 2016 and 2023, food inflation accounted for a staggering 43 per cent of the average headline inflation. What makes food inflation particularly concerning is its ‘sticky’ nature. Unlike other goods, where prices might go up and down, food prices tend to remain high once they go up, largely due to factors like supply chain issues, poor harvests, or rising input costs. This persistence in food inflation does not just affect what we pay at the grocery store, its impact is seen everywhere in the economy.