Food on the table finally!

A clear priority is to reduce both the production and consumption of animal-sourced foods. Animal farming uses over three-quarters of our agricultural land. Around 40% of land is used to grow crops that feed animals, yet animals provide only 18% of the calories and 37% of the protein in our diets. Overconsumption of animal-sourced foods increases soil erosion, deforestation, and biodiversity loss and the water footprint of food. Around 70% of the world’s antibiotics are given to farmed animals, contributing to antibiotic resistance, which is predicted to kill 10 million people a year by 2050. Pollution from animal agriculture directly harms human health, and the consumption of animal-sourced foods, particularly red and processed meat, increases the risk of certain cancers, coronary heart disease, stroke, and type II diabetes, as well as obesity.