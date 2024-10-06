Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
For many, Israel can do no wrong. Really?

For many, Israel can do no wrong. Really?

By remotely triggering explosives hidden in pagers and walkie-talkies, Israel may have succeeded in killing a few Hezbollah fighters but the collateral damage it has inflicted on the world is incalculable.

Follow Us :

Roger Marshall
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 22:51 IST
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
IsraelOpinionWest AsiaPrism

Follow us on :

Follow Us