Foreign universities welcome in India, conditions apply

The move to permit foreign universities is bound to raise some eyebrows. First of all, the existing universities, particularly the private universities, will face stiff competition from the new entrants. The state-sponsored universities, too, will bear the brunt. They have already lost much of their sheen because of corruption, nepotism, and mismanagement. The standards in many of them have fallen abysmally. Even the VC’s appointment is not made on the basis of merit. That is clearly an indication of the intellectual erosion in our universities.