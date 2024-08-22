Gas pricing: New formula, old controls

Given the volatility in crude prices, the adoption of this formula is bound to lead to fluctuations in the NG price, with a tendency to move north most of the time. So, the Committee prescribed a price band of $4–$6.50 per mBtu, which the government accepted. What this means is that even when the formula-based price is higher (at the current Indian basket price of $77 per barrel, the NG price comes to $7.7 per mBtu) than the ceiling of $6.50 per mBtu, the price will be set at $6.50 per mBtu.