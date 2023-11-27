Governing the Governors

The Constitution of India has envisaged the role of the Governor as custodian of constitutionalism in the respective states; however, owing to the nature of appointment using nominee/selection by the union government, most of the time, the Governors abide by the obligation to the ruling dispensation rather than to the constitutionalism. This has deepened the crisis between the union and state relations by corroding the principle of cooperative federalism. The conduct of Governor/s in these states has resurrected the question of the need to continue the Governor’s office in parliamentary democracy.