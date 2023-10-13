Govt is ignoring multidimensional poverty in its poverty narrative

Returning to the MPI, the author pointed out in an earlier piece (Deccan Herald, Aug 13) that NITI Ayog overestimates the number of MPI deprived individuals who were lifted above the deprivation line between 2015 and 2021, an overestimation of 135 million according to NITI’s calculations. NITI applied the poverty ratios for different years to the same estimated population (i.e., 2021), thereby exaggerating the reduction in deprivation. However, my former JNU colleague, Amitabh Kundu, made an astonishing claim that, contrary to all ethical and statistical principles, it is appropriate to compute the number of people lifted above poverty by applying the 2015 and 2021 ratios to the same terminal year population for India. This is not panel data, where the same population cohort is tracked over 2015 and 2021 to determine those falling into, and rising above, poverty. Instead, it is a point-to-point comparison for those two dates. It is dishonest to apply the higher Indian population (for 2021 to both 2015 and 2021) to appear to increase the numbers of those raised above the MPI poverty line.