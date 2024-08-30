US, Australia do not listen to the Pacific Islands, so they turn to China

The governments of Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese have done far better than their predecessors in placing climate front and center. But that is only the price of entry for outside politicians who want to be taken seriously when talking to the Pacific. Both Australia and the US expect their emissions to increase modestly this year. Neither is remotely on track to achieve the large reductions that will be necessary to spare island nations.

There is an opportunity here, as my colleague Andreas Kluth has written, but it may be fleeting. Diplomatic rival China is far from a climate leader. On its own, it’s responsible for more greenhouse pollution than all the world’s rich democracies put together. Neither is it a particularly generous provider of the aid island governments need to patch up the mounting damage from climate disasters. Though there are no official numbers, a recent Japanese study estimated development aid was between $5 billion and $7.9 billion in 2022, not much more than one-tenth of what the US dedicates, and roughly on a par with Australia and New Zealand.

If China has made headway in the Pacific in recent years, it’s often been because it has fewer scruples about dealing with officials that their own citizens perceive to be corrupt. (In a 2021 survey, 61 per cent of islanders said corruption was a major problem, while a third reported having to pay bribes and a quarter said they’d been offered money in return for their votes.)

Diplomatically, it’s made flat-footed attempts to circumvent the Forum and exclude Taiwan. The main result of this week’s event has been a policing agreement that looks like a rejection of the 2022 China-Solomon Islands pact — a slap in the face to Beijing.

Still, Washington, Canberra and Wellington would be unwise to count on China always being as maladroit as those three incidents would suggest. Its emissions may be at their peak, and its renewable technology exports provide an opportunity to wean island economies off imported diesel and gasoline. In a wildly diverse region, there are quite as many island governments that have welcomed the contest for their diplomatic favor as have spurned Beijing’s overtures.

Pacific leaders want to see allies that listen to their priorities on climate, development and migration. If their larger neighbors can’t match those words to actions, they’ll look to other partners instead.