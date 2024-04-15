Growing importance of ESG assessment and climate disclosures

Evolution and alignment

On February 28, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) unveiled draft guidelines on the disclosure framework for climate-related financial risks for regulated entities (REs). These guidelines mandate REs to disclose information regarding their ability to both identify and manage climate-related financial risks and opportunities in their credit portfolios. Last year, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) developed the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR) to mandate the top 1,000 Indian companies (by market cap) and their value chain to disclose critical information on various ESG factors. Sebi has also released guidelines for ESG funds and ESG rating providers.

Globally too regulations have been rapidly evolving; while the European Union has had some of the most evolved reporting requirements, in 2024, the United States’ Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) adopted rules to enhance and standardise climate-related disclosures for investors in the US, along with a few others such as Australia and Singapore. A review of the India disclosure requirements vis-à-vis the global requirements, indicates a high degree of alignment, along with emphasis on issues pertinent to India.

Regulations shaping exports

Regulations often impact businesses beyond local geographic boundaries. For instance, carbon tax regulations like the EU’s CBAM will require Indian companies in certain sectors such as steel to pay carbon taxes if their Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions are beyond EU thresholds. The SEC climate disclosure rule will also impact global Asia Pacific companies as they are part of global supply chains. This rapid introduction of regulations means that companies and financial institutions will need to quickly adapt and prepare for the mandatory disclosure environment.

Hence India has done well to align its disclosure standards with global disclosure requirements, ensuring Indian companies are measuring and reporting their performance on the relevant ESG parameters.