Have reckless cowboys replaced ‘Kaoboys’ of yore?

Much as India’s vocal chatterati might claim that the US and West do not have a monopoly on targeted assassinations, India has clearly attempted to punch above its weight. Unlike Israel, it does not enjoy the unconditional protection of Washington against such misdemeanours. The New York indictment then may be seen as not just of India’s intelligence agencies but extending to a government seeking re-election in about four months’ time.

(Bharat Bhushan is a Delhi-based journalist).

Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.