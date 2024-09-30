Guv, yours is to guard the Constitution, not sabotage it. Article 159 of the Indian Constitution spells out the oath for Governors before entering office: “I, xyz, do swear in the name of God/solemnly affirm that I will faithfully execute the office of Governor (or discharge the functions of the Governor) of (name of the state) and will to the best of my ability preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution and the law, and that I will devote myself to the service and well-being of the people of (name of the state)."

The centrality of their job is to “preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution” and not to opine on the same, whatever their personal or ideological concerns about the elements of the same.

This specific oath raises their role above previous partisan affiliations and biases, as upholding the tenets of the Constitution becomes their sole and Holy Grail. For good reasons, apolitical and constitutional posts like the President of India or the Governors/Lt Governors are insisted upon as the “conscience keepers of constitutional morality."

The brilliant Constitutionalist and former President, K R Narayanan, noted his scope of work to be “within four corners of the Constitution.”