H-2B or not to be: a cautionary tale

Stephen Miller, who served as Trump’s speech-writer and principal adviser on immigration during the latter’s 2017-2020 tenure in the White House, and is expected to serve in an equivalent capacity should Trump regain the White House in 2024, openly advocates the building of mass deportation camps to temporarily hold illegal immigrants, banning Muslims from entering the US, and sending asylum-seekers to third countries while their asylum claims are being adjudicated. Miller was the architect of separating children from their parents who had illegally entered the US, if only to send a ‘message ‘ to would-be emigres at the US-Mexico border waiting to get into the US. It might be educational for Miller, who is Jewish, to become familiar with what happened in Germany during the 1930s and 40s. Incidentally, Miller’s ancestors sought asylum in America during the pogroms carried out in the early 1900s in what is now the country of Belarus.