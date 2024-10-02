Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | Bond between farming and sports manifests in electoral politics

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | Bond between farming and sports manifests in electoral politics

The caste dynamics, combined with the respect athletes command, create a potent mix that boosts their electoral prospects

Follow Us :

Saurabh Duggal
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 06:08 IST
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
India NewsIndian PoliticsHaryanaOpinionHaryana Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us