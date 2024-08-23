Hindenburg 2.0 needs a different response from India

By Andy Mukherjee

Hindenburg Research’s allegations of potential conflict in the Adani inquiry against the chief of India’s market watchdog — denied by her and the regulator — refuse to go away for a simple reason. They are serious enough to merit a response by an independent authority.

The Supreme Court in New Delhi should consider bringing back the committee it had set up last year after the New York-based short seller’s original report. It’s the most obvious solution to a credibility crisis whose corrosive effects are being masked by runaway stock valuations.

In January 2023, Hindenburg had accused the tycoon Gautam Adani of pulling the largest con in corporate history. Although the infrastructure group denied all allegations of stock-price manipulation, undisclosed related-party transactions, and breach of public-shareholding norms, the court asked the Securities and Exchange Board of India for a probe. It also asked a panel of experts to assess if there had been regulatory lapses.

The committee concluded that the SEBI’s investigation into the 42 offshore investors in 13 opaque vehicles that had bought chunks of the Adani empire was a “journey without a destination.” Dig into any of the 42 names belonging to Cayman Islands, Malta, Curacao, British Virgin Islands, Bermuda, Ireland and the UK, and you may find another hard-to-decipher company, or offshore fund. Finding the ultimate beneficiary owner may be a never-ending exercise.

That was in May last year. What does the panel think now, following Hindenburg’s latest salvo, which raised doubts about the regulator’s objectivity in the saga? The SEBI says it has finished 23 of its 24 Adani inquiries. Yet India’s biggest corporate-governance controversy is nowhere close to being put to bed. Last year, the experts said they didn’t have the evidence to return a finding of regulatory failure. The court could instruct the members to weigh the new information put forward by the short seller and decide if the SEBI chair’s alleged personal conflict is a strong enough reason to arrive at a different decision.

Thanks to the short seller’s August 10 note, Madhabi Puri Buch’s personal investments are under scrutiny.