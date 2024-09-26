Historical erasure at India-Israel meet at IISc

Widespread dismay was expressed at how an eminent national institution such as IISc could host an event that seeks to enhance bilateral ties with Israel in the military sector even as the relentless atrocities by the Israeli government on the Palestinian people continue, and how an institution that claims to uphold excellence in science and education could implicitly endorse the decimation of all educational institutions in Gaza. Was IISc oblivious to the world-wide condemnation of Israel’s actions by the International Court of Justice and the United Nations and the world-wide protests against the ongoing genocide and calls to withdraw arms supply? Was it ignoring the voices of its own students and the scientific fraternity? Did IISc forget that science disjoined from the ethical questions of its context can only lead to untold harm? Wouldn’t one expect IISc and the other hallowed institutions, viz., NIAS and IIM-Bangalore, whose faculty were speakers in the event, to exercise abundant caution before deliberating upon engaging in the military arena, when there have been widespread accusations that Israel has been using Gaza as a testing ground for new weapons?