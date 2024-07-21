History from below: The tragedy of a slave revolution

Today, we take it for granted that history is not merely the story of great men and the elites from which they arise; that the underlying narratives of gender, class, exploitation, and rebellion add true context and insight to our understanding of the past. But this was not always so. The Black Jacobins: Toussaint L’Ouverture and the San Domingo Revolution (TBJ) was one of the earliest, defining examples of how “history from below” ought to be written. It is a fascinating narrative of the world’s only successful slave revolution, in which Toussaint is the tragic hero. Born a slave, he transforms into the most significant revolutionary leader in the age of revolutions. “Yet Toussaint did not make the revolution. It was the revolution that made Toussaint,” writes C L R James in his timeless classic of subaltern history.