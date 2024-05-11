How our cities impact birds

A bustling metropolis can barely be considered a refuge for wildlife, but studies show nearly a fifth of all birds in the world thrive in our cities. With scanty tree cover, sky-high concrete structures, earsplitting noise and blinding lights, how do birds make sense of and live in our cities? Turns out, over the years, aves with ‘urban traits’ have been evolutionarily selected to live in our cities, and these birds have also adapted in unique ways to survive and thrive.