Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
How security is strangling haats

How security is strangling haats

Today, these vital economic and social lifelines face an existential threat, caught in the crossfire of rising fundamentalism and increasingly militarised border security.
Sunetra Ghatak
Last Updated : 07 December 2025, 20:43 IST
Last Updated : 07 December 2025, 20:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionPanorama

Follow us on :

Follow Us