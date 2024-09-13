How US squandered goodwill and global resolve to fight terrorism

It is that time of the year once again when the east side of Manhattan will reverberate with vain declarations to fight terrorism on national, regional, and global proportions. Once the ‘general debate’ addressed by presidents, prime ministers, monarchs, and foreign ministers at the 79th United Nations General Assembly from September 24 to 30 concludes, the world will go back to complacency, and do nothing long-term or worthwhile about counter-terrorism.

The world’s approach to terrorism changed on September 20, 2001, when United States President George W Bush declared at a joint session of the US Congress that “either you are with us, or you are with the terrorists.” This was in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Centre and the Pentagon. The realisation that the US was no longer immune to terror attacks from the outside made Americans sit up.

India had been a victim of cross-border terrorism long before New York and the outskirts of Washington were dramatically invaded by hijacked commercial planes. Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, when Punjab and Kashmir slowly but continuously bled, few nations cared.

The first country to understand India’s plight in those difficult years was Egypt. During a visit to Cairo in October 1995 — of which this author was a part — Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao was told by Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak about a secret operation of great significance to India then. Egyptian intelligence and counter-terrorism operatives had seized a huge haul of Pakistani arms meant for subversion abroad.

Mubarak was arguably the first foreign leader to realise that the Army General Headquarters in Rawalpindi was fine-tuning terrorism as State policy on a global scale. Mubarak told Rao that the Pakistani weapons consignment was meant for Al Gamma Al Islamia, which was devoted to destroying Egypt’s secular social fabric. Al Gamma operated parallelly with the Muslim Brotherhood and was the predecessor to the present-day Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).