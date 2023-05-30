If only we knew what makes an entrepreneur

In 2004, I woke up one morning with a lot of anticipation and excitement — I was to go live on my first radio interview that evening with a leading FM channel. I was looking forward to pitching our growing venture, MeritTrac to a large audience.

At around noon, I got a call from one of our largest customers, summoning me to the Electronics City for an urgent meeting — and this turned into one of the most disastrous meetings ever, as I was handed over a formal letter of termination of our services over some issues beyond our control.

As I walked out of that meeting, I was totally shaken, reeling under the impact of having 50 per cent of our revenues evaporate with immediate effect. In an hour’s time I was to go live on a radio show where I was supposed to show up with a lot of energy and positivity! That drive from Electronics City to MG Road was one of the toughest rides – as I had to quickly compose myself to face the interview positively while dealing with the huge hole of despair of losing a customer. Suddenly, I remembered Rudyard Kipling’s If, and I spent a better part of the hour reading the poem several times and slowly ingesting each word — especially the lines:

‘If you can meet with Triumph and Disaster / And treat those two impostors just the same…’

I went into the radio station with a rediscovered confidence and deeper learning that an entrepreneurial journey is filled with ups and downs. Success and failure are both part of the process. As entrepreneurs, we must learn to handle both victory and defeat with equanimity. We should remain humble and grounded during moments of success and resilient and determined in the face of failure.

In the Bhagavad Gita, Sthithapragna refers to a state of being where one's intellect remains steady and undisturbed in the face of external circumstances. It represents a person who has attained a balanced and serene mind, capable of making wise decisions and maintaining inner peace regardless of the ups and downs of life. This principle is exemplified in this poem where Kipling offers a series of conditions and virtues that, when cultivated, leads to a ‘entrepreneurial’ life.

‘If you can keep your head when all about you / Are losing theirs and blaming it on you…’

An essential quality for all entrepreneurs is resilience. It is critical to stay calm and composed in the face of challenges, setbacks, or criticism. We must be able to maintain their focus and make rational decisions instead of succumbing to panic or external pressure. In the Gita, Sthithapragna is described as having control over one's senses and desires, not being swayed by temporary emotions or attachments. Kipling advises us to exercise patience, endure hardships, and maintain self-discipline in these lines. This echoes the Gita's emphasis on self-mastery, and the ability to control one's own mind and actions.

‘If you can trust yourself when all men doubt you…’

Self-belief and confidence are vital attributes for entrepreneurs. In the face of scepticism or doubts from others, an entrepreneur must trust their instincts, and have faith in their individual abilities. The ability to persevere and maintain self-assurance is key to overcoming obstacles, and achieving success.

‘If you can dream — and not make dreams your master…’

Entrepreneurs are often driven by their dreams and aspirations. However, it is crucial to strike a balance between being ambitious and realistic. Successful entrepreneurs are not only dreamers but also pragmatic individuals who can translate their visions into actionable plans and goals.

‘If you can force your heart and nerve and sinew / To serve your turn long after they are gone…’

Entrepreneurship often demands a tremendous amount of dedication, perseverance, and hard work. As entrepreneurs we must be willing to go the extra mile, work long hours, and persist even when faced with exhaustion or challenges. We must tap into their inner strength to keep pushing forward.

‘If neither foes nor loving friends can hurt you…’

Entrepreneurs must develop a high level of emotional resilience. Criticism or rejection should not deter our progress, just as praise or support should not make us complacent. The ability to handle both positive and negative feedback objectively is crucial for continuous growth and improvement.

By embodying these principles outlined in Rudyard Kipling’s If, we can cultivate a mindset that enables us to navigate the challenges, uncertainties, and opportunities of the entrepreneurial journey with resilience, integrity, and determination. That, in turn, takes us one step closer to being a stithapragna.

(Madan Padaki is Co-founder, Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship, and President, TiE)

Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH