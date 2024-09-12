Ignore at your own peril

In 2018-2019, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) of Madikeri, Manjunath, granted permission to cut trees on ‘bane land’ for making way to construct a tourist complex. Before activists obtained a stay from the government, 800 trees were cut. The government has recently closed the case by ordering him to recover a meagre sum of Rs 37,000 from his pension. I am astonished by this low valuation for the ecological security those 800 trees provided. DCF Virajpet Chakrapani was suspended by the government in June 2023 for ordering illegal cutting of trees. In April 2024, a Kerala-based coffee planter illegally cut 375 trees in Mundaramalai enclosure, Mundrod, Kodagu district. Activists allege that five acres of luxuriant forests in Talacauvery Sanctuary have been cleared and not in any private enclosure. They have also alleged that more than twice the trees recorded in the case have been cut. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken up this case suo moto. At present, two persons have locked horns to work as DCF Virajpet, with one of them obtaining a stay from the court against his transfer. If the government continues to post tainted persons in Kodagu, deforestation continues, and ecological security of the region stands worsened.

The National Board for Wildlife for inter-state power transmission from Tamnar (Chhattisgarh) to Goa has granted environmental clearance and diversion of 27 ha of forest land in Bhagwan Mahabir Sanctuary and Mollem National Park in Goa. Further, the project involves diversion of 175 ha of forest land and cutting of 70,000 trees in Karnataka’s Uttar Kannada district. Clearing of the Karnataka portion of the project is only a fait accompali. In fact, the prime minister has already written to the chief minister of Karnataka to expedite the project.

Saravathi Valley pump storage project in Shivamogga district involving diversion of 200 ha of luxuriant forests endangering lion-tailed macaque sanctuary was once rejected by the State Board for Wildlife and has been reopened. Additionally, the project involves an underground tunnel for the flow of water from Talakalale to Gerusoppa reservoir. Further, politicians and rail contractors have not stopped pressing for the Hubballi-Ankola rail project involving diversion of 675 ha of forest land. Among the linear infrastructure projects, the National Highways Authority of India has been moving for tunnels through Shiradi and Agumbe Ghats, both with unstable geology. All these projects are ecological disasters and can compromise the security of the region.

(The writer is a retired Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Force), Karnataka)