In Lebanon, Israel set a trap for Iran and itself

By Marc Champion

The soldier-turned US President Dwight Eisenhower once said that when he couldn’t solve problems, he made them bigger, so he could. Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seems to have taken the advice to heart. Unable after almost a year of war to deliver on his pledge to simultaneously rescue hostages in Gaza and eliminate Hamas, he has expanded the fight to take on the group’s allies Hezbollah and Iran. And it’s working for him.

With confirmation on Tuesday of the death of Hezbollah’s missile force chief Ibrahim Muhammad Qabisi, Israel has now killed at least three of the organization’s top commanders, together with many of their senior officers. Hundreds of other fighters were killed or wounded by booby-trapped pagers and walkie-talkies, severely damaging its communications. An unknown number of rocket launchers and missiles have been destroyed in the most intensive Israeli aerial bombardment since its 2006 invasion. Make no mistake, Hezbollah is being very badly damaged.

This is all the result of years of intelligence gathering and amounts to the kind of shaping operation that would precede a ground invasion. That’s the case even if the hope is a weakened Hezbollah will back down, without Israel having to put boots on the ground. This is an organization that has a history of terrorism and is despised by most Lebanese outside the Shiite community, so were it not for the significant civilian collateral damage, there would be nothing to mourn here.

The painful anniversary of Oct. 7 — the worst attack on Jews since the Holocaust — is just days away. So at home, these successes against Hezbollah will help buffer Netanyahu from inevitable accusations of his failures a year ago, and in Gaza since. Already, polls suggest that withered support for his ruling Likud party has recovered sharply since he started taking a harder line on Hezbollah and Iran.

By contrast, both Tehran and its Shiite clients in Lebanon are in a tough corner. To withdraw from the border and halt rocket attacks as Israel is demanding would admit a humiliating defeat. It would eviscerate the aura of strength Hezbollah relies on to justify maintaining a private army in Lebanon, a linchpin of the arc of proxy forces that Iran uses to project power across the region.

As Hezbollah reels, there was something hapless about Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s tough talk at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday. He declared Israel defeated in Gaza and said nothing could repair the damage to its image of invincibility. Well, that’s happening in Lebanon.

Much more convincing — at least for now — was Pezeshkian’s statement to reporters that Iran doesn’t want an all-out war with Israel and is willing to lay down arms if it does the same. Ali Vaez, Iran program director at the International Crisis Group, describes Netanyahu’s Lebanon gambit as an October surprise that leaders in Tehran had anticipated and feared. That’s because, at least until the Nov. 5 presidential election in the US, Israel has a near-guarantee of American backing for any wider war it might start.