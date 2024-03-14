In praise of PSUs

In many private sector companies, the induction of independent directors is only in letter, but not in spirit. They mostly appoint former regulators or top bureaucrats familiar with the workings of the government or friends, distant relatives, or non-controversial public figures with no corporate knowledge, former board members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (who help navigate audit issues, if any), or former top PSU bankers (who can help obtain bank loans or who have already sanctioned loans to the company). With such independent directors, many times corporate governance issues like protection of minority shareholders’ interests, accounting frauds, fund diversion, loan defaults, etc. take a back seat. In many private sector companies, the board oversight is more on paper, while the real control is with the promoter group.