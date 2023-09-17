In the name of efficiency, the ‘One Nation’ project devalues democracy

Truth is, this commitment is precisely what has been missing from our politics, across political regimes, giving way to a broad elite consensus that “too much democracy”, with its attendant rules of negotiation and consensus-building, is in fact a problem. It slows down ‘reforms’, it undercuts the possibility of getting things done. Worse, the failure to invest in deliberation and consensus-building, has given legitimacy to a technocratic policy imagination (and this has wide resonance in elite policy circles) that prefers the idea of “reform by stealth” rather than reform through painful consensus. ‘One-ness’ has now been introduced into this democratic vacuum. The political message is clear, democratic values of negotiation, consensus-building and dialogue will have to play second fiddle to economic and governance needs as defined by the ruling elite. ‘One Nation’ is thus projected as an urgent, legitimate political aspiration.